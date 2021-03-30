USUE Baseball Drops 3-Game Series Against No. 13 CSN

Photo by Jeff Barrett

USU Eastern Press Release

Game 1

USU Eastern fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 17-5 loss to Southern Nevada on Thursday. Southern Nevada scored on a home run by Trey Frahm, a single by John-Howard Bobo and a double by Zach Culver in the second inning.

The Eagles struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Southern Nevada, giving up 17 runs. Kody Nelson took the loss for USU Eastern. The left-hander lasted three innings, allowing seven hits and nine runs while striking out three.

Eastern socked one home run on the day as Dawsen Hall had a homer in the first inning. Ethan Udy went 2-4 at the plate to lead USU Eastern in hits. The Eagles put up three runs in the third inning as Ryder Peterson , Dylan Sanchez and Dylan Rodriguez each had RBIs in the frame.

Game 2

In game two, USU Eastern knotted the game up at two in the bottom of the fourth inning when Parker Applegate doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run. Eastern stayed in it until the end, but Southern Nevada pulled away late in a 4-2 victory in the Saturday matchup.

The game was tied at two with Southern Nevada batting in the top of the fifth when Damiano Palmegiani homered on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.

Parker Buys took the loss for Utah State Eastern. The right-hander surrendered three runs on four hits over four innings, striking out seven.

Eastern racked up seven hits. Applegate and Dawsen Hall managed multiple hits for USU Eastern as they had two hits apiece to lead the team. The Eagles was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Ty Barker made the most plays with 11.

Game 3

In the bottom of the third inning in game three, USU Eastern tied things up at two when Ethan Udy singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run. Eastern smacked one home run on the day as Udy went for the long ball in the fifth inning.

Hayden Brock took the loss for USU Eastern. Brock surrendered five runs on four hits over four innings, striking out five.

USU Eastern collected six hits. Udy and Kaden Kunz each managed multiple hits for USU Eastern as they had two hits apiece to lead the team.

“We knew going into this weekend it would be a great series,” said head coach Kirk Haney. “We played well and had chances to swing the game in our direction multiple times. Our players competed through the weekend, dealing with weather and field prepping to get things ready.”

He continued, “This team shows a lot of heart and determination to compete. It is great seeing them play as a team.”

The Eagles will head up to Twin Falls this Thursday, Friday and Saturday to take on College of Southern Idaho in a four-game series.