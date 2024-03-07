Carbon Baseball Falls in Opener

The Carbon Dinos traveled to Vernal to face the 4A Uintah Utes on Tuesday evening for a non-region matchup. The Dinos struggled to find their swing, getting three hits for the game. Michael Vigil, Maizen Prichard and Diego Vega were the Dinos to get on base using their bats.

On the other side, Uintah had some big innings in the bottom of the second, scoring four runs. They also played well in the fourth inning, scoring five runs, bringing the Ute lead to nine runs in the middle of the game. Carbon would eventually succumb to Uintah, 9-0.

Jaxon Ingram had a couple strikeouts in his one inning pitched along with Maddex Willson, pitching for two innings, allowing only two hits and a run. The Dinos will prep for another couple non-region games against Grand County this Friday and Saturday. Saturday will be the Dinos first home game of the season, starting at 3 p.m.