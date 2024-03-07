Mystery Event Fun Coming to Helper City

A special Helper City Council meeting was recently hosted, where the council members discussed two separate upcoming mystery night events.

The first was the second annual Mystery Night at the Helper Museum. Director Roman Vega was joined by Hollie Stapley, who is a museum board member. They explained that the inaugural mystery night was hosted in 2023 as a fundraiser for the museum and was like the film and game “Clue”.

This mystery event included characters, fake weapons, suspects and the like. There were food and beverages served and Stapley and Vega were in attendance to request local consent to apply for a liquor license to once again serve beer or wine at the event this year.

Vega explained that in 2023 there were a little over 75 attendees at the event and the maximum for the building is around 110. This event is directed toward adults and they were successful in earning over $2,500 that was used to complete one of the galleries. This year, the event will take place on April 13.

Similarly, Balance Rock Eatery was seeking approval from the council for local consent for their very own murder mystery dinner, which is to take place later on this month. Both consents were approved.