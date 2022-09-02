Carbon Boys’ Golf Swinging Into Action

Carbon School District Press Release

*When did you start training/practices for your team?

The Carbon High boy’s golf team had tryouts at the beginning of August and started practice immediately after to prepare for their first match, which was on Aug. 10.

*What are you most looking forward to this season?

We are most looking forward to competing against Richfield for the region title and the state title.

*What challenges might your team have to overcome?

One of the biggest challenges our team faces is consistency on a weekly basis. If our eight players can all show up and play well at the same match, we can easily beat Richfield and the other teams within our region.

*Do you have any stand-out athletes you would like to recognize? Why?

I have two seniors, Bode Salas and Daron Garner, who are not only fantastic athletes, but great role models for the other kids on the team.