Carbon Bus Drivers Strut Their Spooky Stuff on the Catwalk

Carbon School District Press Release

Andrew Perla, one of Carbon School District’s awesome bus drivers, planned and hosted a Halloween fashion show for those drivers who wanted to participate in a costume dress up this year. The drivers held nothing back as they sashayed down the proverbial red carpet. Some picked their own song to groove to while others used the unofficial theme song of runway models: “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred.

Laughter and sincere enjoyment covered their faces. After each participant made the walk, they were invited to celebrate the holiday with a breakfast provided by the transportation administration.

School bus drivers often go unnoticed for not only the sincere effort they put into making every day a good day for their students, but for the extra work and enjoyment they get from making holidays even better. The vast majority of school bus drivers go out of their way to make students happy as often as possible and Carbon School District is blessed with many incredible drivers.