Beyond City Limits Opens on Price Main Street

Price City Main Street is now home to a new business, Beyond City Limits. To celebrate, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday afternoon in collaboration with the store’s grand opening.

Beyond City Limits is owned and operated by Kayleanna Johnson. She sells crystals, tarot cards, dreamcatchers and a variety of gifts. Customers can also find unique art pieces, t-shirts and body care products at Beyond City Limits.

“I started back here a couple months ago because I decided that Price needed a little spice,” Johnson said. “Come on down to the shop and see what we offer.”

Beyond City Limits is located at 38 East Main Street in Price (next to the Price Theater). For more information, contact Johnson at (435) 630-8662.