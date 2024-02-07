CARBON CANAL COMPANY ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS’ MEETING – 2024

CARBON CANAL COMPANY will hold its annual stockholders’ meeting on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., at the Carbon County Fairgrounds Event Center, 450 S. Fairgrounds Way, Price, Utah. The 2023 financial report, 2024 budget, and election of 4 directors are on the agenda. Proxies are available at the Carbon Canal Company Office (23 S. Carbon Avenue #10, Price, Utah). Proxies with original signatures only will be accepted prior to the meeting between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

/s/ Board of Directors of Carbon Canal Company

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 7 and February 14, 2024.