Four Corners Community Behavioral Health Inc. and the Emery County Commissioners, as the local authority of substance use disorders and mental health, invite Medicaid enrollees and other community members to give input regarding the mental health and substance use disorder treatment needs in Emery County at a public hearing on February 20, 2024. Input from citizens, clients and families will be used in planning services and in decision making during this next fiscal year. The public hearing will be held in conjunction with the regularly scheduled Emery County Commission meeting, on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 at the Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah. The meeting starts at 3 pm with the public hearing to follow. You can choose to submit a written statement instead. For more information please contact FCCBH, Inc. at 435-637-7200.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 7 and February 14, 2024.