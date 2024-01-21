Carbon Chamber Announces 2023 Board Member of the Year

Preceding the introduction of the 2024 board of directors for the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC), the Board Member of the Year Award was presented on Thursday. This took place during the 2024 Installation Banquet at the USU Eastern Jennifer Leavitt Student Center.

Board member Steve Swinburne, Lead Pastor of Price Chapel, was surprised with the award. Swinburne and his family moved to Price in 2014. His wife is the owner of Quick Numbers Bookkeeping and together they have three children.

Swinburne received his Bachelor’s in Pastoral Studies from Simpson University, Masters of Arts in Organizational Leadership from Gonzaga University, and Doctorate in Semiotics and Future Studies from Georgia Fox University.

Swinburne, who is ordained with the Christian and Missionary Alliance, is passionate about seeing the community flourish and local businesses thrive. Swinburne’s first year as a member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors was 2023 and in October, he was elected the 2024 CCCC Board Secretary.

Swinburne stated that he is happy to raise his family here, be a part of the community and be a part of the chamber. He believes that as organizations, institutes, nonprofits and businesses thrive, it is key to a community. He thanked the chamber and board members for the recognition.