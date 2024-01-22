Utah Tech University Students Honored on Dean’s and President’s Lists

Press Release

Students at Utah Tech University demonstrated remarkable academic performance during the Fall 2023 semester, with nearly 12 percent earning Dean’s List recognition and nearly 10 percent earning President’s List recognition.

A total of 1,489 students were included on the Dean’s List, reflecting their strong commitment to academics. To qualify, students had to achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 as well as complete at least 15 credits. Local students honored included:

Ambrey Vincent of Price, UT

Angelina Rondinelli of Price, UT

Brooklynn Potter of Castle Dale, UT

EmJae Adair of Castle Dale, UT

Jace Mangum of Castle Dale, UT

Jake Jensen of Castle Dale, UT

Jonathan Seely of Castle Dale, UT

Kaelee Hooley of Castle Dale, UT

Karli Hillam of Price, UT

Layce Hooley of Castle Dale, UT

A total of 1,233 students were included on the President’s List, reflecting their strong commitment to academics. To qualify, students had to achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 and higher as well as complete at least 15 credits. Local student honored included:

Anthony Campbell of Price, UT

Bode Salas of Price, UT

Jake Bennett of Green River, UT

Kelcie Johnson of Price, UT

Lindsey Snow of Price, UT

Morgan Hurdsman of Castle Dale, UT

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our dedicated students whose unwavering commitment and hard work have resulted in their well-deserved placement on the honor roll,” Dr. Michael Lacourse, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said. “It is truly gratifying to witness our students seizing every opportunity at Utah Tech and achieving excellence. Their accomplishments reflect the spirit of perseverance and resilience that defines our educational community.”

Utah Tech University has experienced significant growth in the last five years, expanding its programs from 188 to 276, representing an incredible 47 percent increase. The University’s diverse offerings include eight graduate, 57 bachelor’s, 64 certificates, 48 minors, 76 emphases and 23 associate degree programs.