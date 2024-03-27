Carbon Chamber of Commerce Toasts to General Distributing

General Distributing was recognized as one of the business spotlights during the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce luncheon on March 21. Unfortunately, they were unable to attend but a photo was taken at a later date.

Beginning in 1967, Robert Avery started General Distributing with Lucky Lager and Fisher Beer in Salt Lake City. Within two years, Avery became the exclusive distributor of Anheuser Busch products for the Salt Lake valley.

At this time, Avery was distributing a total of 10,000 cases of Budweiser for the full year from a rented warehouse. By 1976, he purchased a facility near downtown Salt Lake. Then, in 2001, moved again to a larger warehouse near the Salt Lake City Airport. Today, General Distributing delivers over 7 million cases to approximately 2,000 retailers.

“Conventional wisdom might have argued against Avery ever thinking he could establish one of the most successful beer distributing businesses in the country in Utah. But he stuck by his hunch and today, the company he started has been recognized multiple times as one of the top wholesalers in the nation,” stated General Distributing.

In 2016, General Distributing acquired four additional Anheuser Busch wholesalers in Utah, increasing sales volume and expanding their territory. One of those locations is found locally, the Wellington facility.

The Wellington warehouse, located at 1440 East Main Street, covers Carbon, Emery, Grand, Wasatch and Wayne counties.

“General accomplished these remarkable milestones by demonstrating an unflinching loyalty to three bedrock principles: honesty, hard work and superior customer service,” stated General Distributing.