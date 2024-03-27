Green River Golf Set to Compete

Kole Hunt will be coaching his second year in golf with the help of assistant coach, Tony Herrera. Hunt describes his coaching styler as competitive, but fun, teaching values of honesty, integrity and competitiveness.

Jarrett Guerrera and Garrett Keener will lead their team with their hard work during the offseason, along with the other members of the team, who practiced on multiple courses and practiced regularly.

What are your expectations this year? “Do better than last year and keep their heads” said Coach Hunt as the Green River Golf team is geared up for the season.