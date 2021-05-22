Carbon Chamber Recognizes Marketing Elevated

Marketing Elevated was recognized as a business spotlight at the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon. Amanda Paiz, owner of Marketing Elevated, accepted the recognition and took time to speak on her business.

After years in the media industry, Paiz launched Marketing Elevated in 2017 with the goal of bringing large marketing agency services to small businesses in Carbon and Emery counties. Her goal was to create a personalized approach to meet the needs of local businesses.

Marketing Elevated offers a wide range of services to local business, including brand optimization, event planning, campaign creation, media brokering, social and digital advertising and public relations. These services are used to solidify a business’ purpose and expand its revenue.

Paiz is supported in the business by her two employees, Caitlin Iverson and Sarah Bradley. She stated that Marketing Elevated would not be possible without the assistance and dedication of these two women.

For more information on Marketing Elevated or to schedule a free consultation, contact Paiz at (435) 820-1599 or amandaelevated@gmail.com.