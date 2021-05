At nearly 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, first responders were dispatched to a head-on collision on Highway 6 at Soldier Summit, mile marker 210.

More than three total individuals were reported in the accident, with an initial report that there was a possible fatality. It was also reported that Utah Valley was paging life flight to the scene.

Traffic is temporarily closed in both directions and delays are expected to last for at least one hour.