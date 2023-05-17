Carbon Choirs Present End-of-Year Concert

Press Release

Carbon High choirs presented their end of the year concert on Monday with “Songs of the 90’s and early 2000’s” in the Carbon High Auditorium. The program featured songs found in the 1990’s on the radio, television or movie screen. Classics included songs from Disney movies, popular 90’s ballads, and a boy band or two.

Seniors were awarded their graduation cords during the concert and superior medals were presented to Joslyn Sanders, Audrey Hatch and Alexzaia Arno for their outstanding performance at State Solo/Ensemble in April.

The concert also featured the Helper Middle School choir, under the direction of Marcos Navarro. The middle school choir showcased the songs that they also sang at their festival performance on Tuesday.

Kaitlyn Ipson, Carbon High choir director, said it was a great opportunity for the middle school students to come and sing at the high school. “It gives them the opportunity to sing in an auditorium, on a stage, in a professional setting,” she said. “It makes it real for them.”

The middle school students also had the chance to sing with the high schoolers in the choir room before the concert. “It was a cool moment to see the camaraderie of the students from young to old,” Ipson said. “For the younger students to look to their future and the older students to reminisce on how far they’ve come was a really cool moment to witness.”