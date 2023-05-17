SME Bulls Recognized at End-of-Year Assembly

Monday was a day of celebration for those at Sally Mauro Elementary (SME). The Bulls earned awards, prizes and recognitions for a number of different accomplishments.

These accolades were due to students bringing back monthly reading calendars, passing off math facts and being Rockstar Readers, which meant making the most growth individually. School staff also took time to acknowledge the archery team and gave outstanding students awards and TORO ticket prizes for positivity.

The highlight of the assembly was when the students and staff were able to witness Sally Mauro Principal Blake Allen getting his beard shaven into the mustache of the student body’s choice. This was promised if the students were able to reach 60% of the reading level.

“Our students have worked hard and made huge gains,” SME shared. “Thanks to all of our community volunteers, teachers, paras and everyone that helped this year. We appreciate you! Go Bulls!”