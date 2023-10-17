Carbon Commissioners to Present at BEAR Meeting

Press Release

Carbon County Commissioners Casey Hopes and Larry Jensen will be this month’s Business Expansion and Retention (BEAR) presenters. The meeting will be on Oct. 26 at 8 a.m. in the Alumni Room on the Utah State University Eastern Campus.

Hopes was elected to the Carbon County Board of Commissioners in 2013 and is currently serving in his 11th year as a county commissioner. Hopes’ responsibilities include direct oversight of various county departments, including tourism, the county’s regional airport, ambulance and senior services. He and his wife are the owners of Carbon Print & Design.

Jensen was recently elected for a second term to the Carbon County Board of Commissioners and is currently serving in his fifth year as a county commissioner. Jensen’s responsibilities include direct oversight of engineering and GIS, building, planning and zoning, roads, and weed and mosquito abatement. He was a business owner of 38 years in the construction industry prior to becoming a commissioner.

The commissioners will address some of the challenges the county faces and share two big projects that are in the works. The county’s goal is to diversify its economy by attracting new industry and fostering a culture of technology expertise.

Ridge Road and the airport are identified as prime locations for development and expansion. With the help of grant funding for the airport and appropriations funding for Ridge Road, the county is diligently working on both projects. The airport will be expanding to include more classroom space for a new USU Eastern air-frame and power plant mechanics course.

There are currently four companies that have expressed interest in locating on Ridge Road and three of them are in the development planning stages. The county is considering various strategies, such as offering incentives to these companies and investing in infrastructure improvements.