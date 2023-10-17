Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes Seek Support in New Diabetes Cook Along Classes

USU Extension Press Release

Recent statistics reveal that 7.8% of adults in Carbon County have been diagnosed with diabetes. For many of those affected, finding proper support on managing their condition and making informed dietary choices can be a daunting challenge. In response to this growing concern, Utah State University Extension, in collaboration with the Southeastern Health Department, is proud to announce a series of “Diabetes Cook Along” classes.

These informative and interactive classes are designed to empower individuals with type 2 diabetes or those at risk (pre-diabettics) to take control of their health and well-being. Participants will learn valuable techniques for managing their diabetes symptoms and discover how to prepare delicious and diabetes-appropriate meals.

Event Details:

Dates: October 23, October 30, November 6 and November 13, 2023

Time: 6 p.m.

Location : USU Extension Classroom, 751 E 100 N Suite 1700, Price, Utah

These classes will be conducted in a supportive, hands-on environment where participants can engage in cooking sessions and learn how to create meals tailored to their specific dietary needs.

Key Highlights:

Who Can Attend: Type 2 diabetics and pre-diabetics.

Bring a Friend or Loved One: Encourage a friend or family member to join and support your journey to better health.

What to Expect: Guided cooking sessions, nutritional guidance and valuable insights from health experts.

Participants Will Receive:

A delicious meal prepared during the class.

A comprehensive diabetes cookbook filled with recipes and expert advice.

Exciting opportunities to win valuable prizes.

Cost: Registration fee is only $10.

Registration is easy and can be done on Eventbrite or by calling the USU Extension Office at (435) 636-3233.

These “Diabetes Cook Along” classes represent an invaluable resource for those seeking to improve their quality of life while living with diabetes. We look forward to welcoming participants and helping them gain the knowledge and skills needed to manage their diabetes effectively.

Join us for an informative and enjoyable evening, and take the first step toward a healthier, happier life. For additional information or inquiries, please contact:

Media Contact:

Christina Pay

Assistant Professor

Utah State University Extension

Phone: (435) 636-3236

Email: Christina.pay@usu.edu

About Utah State University:

Utah State University is a premier institution of higher education that has been providing quality education and community resources for the people of Utah and beyond for over a century.