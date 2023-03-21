Carbon County Announces Department of the Month

Traditionally, Carbon County Human Resources Director Kellie Payne announces the employee of the month during a commission meeting. However, for March, an entire department was highlighted.

Payne invited Bill Heath, Jayden Tonc and Jeremy Robison of the grounds and building maintenance department to the podium, along with IT’s Barry Horsley, who nominated the department. Horsley explained that the gentlemen have been instrumental in the past few months by taking on new roles due to being short-staffed.

Horsley said that the men in the department have taken responsibilities for other departments as well, as needed, even though they are not always maintenance jobs. All three were credited as instrumental in saving the county money and reducing utility costs.

Horsley was thanked by the department for his support and the leadership that he provides. Carbon County Commission Chair Tony Martines then thanked the group for all that they do as well as their out-of-the-box thinking.

The department’s photo will be featured in the hall of the administration building for the remainder of the month, and they were given commemorative plaques to showcase the honor.