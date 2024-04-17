Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Casino Night

Carbon County Chamber Press Release

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) Casino Night is returning once again on Friday, May 3. This year’s event will take place at the Carbon County Event Center beginning at 7 p.m.

Attendees can expect a variety of casino-style games at the event, including black jack, craps, faro, roulette and poker. Bingo will also be ongoing throughout the evening.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Each ticket holder will receive $100 in chips, and remaining chips will be exchanged at 11 p.m. for raffle tickets.

Raffle prizes are plentiful, including but not limited to, a Rossi RS22 Rifle, matching sofa and loveseat, an iPad, gift baskets, JBL headphones, gift certificates, a Minky blanket and more. Attendees must be present to win.

The event is limited to those 21 or older as alcohol will be served for a fee. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce office at (435) 637-2788.

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce would like to thank its High Roller sponsors for their support of the event: Oliver Law, Pinnacle Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Emery Telcom, Intermountain Electronics, Zions Bank, Little Learners, USU Eastern, the Tony Basso Group of Companies and the Southeast Regional Development Agency.

Those interested in sponsoring the event or donating a prize are also encouraged to contact the chamber office.