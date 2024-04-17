Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault Holds Sexual Assault Awareness Month Award Ceremony

UCASA Press Release

Salt Lake City, UT (April 15, 2023) – On Wednesday, April 17, at 11a.m., the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault (UCASA) will be holding the annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month Award Press Conference to recognize individuals, organizations, and businesses that demonstrate an extraordinary commitment and service to victims of sexual violence. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a time to reflect on the work that has been done and the work that still needs to be done to further our goal of creating a society in which sexual violence no longer exists. This event is an opportunity for us to recognize the impact of the awardees in their communities and workplaces.

This year UCASA will be recognizing the following individuals and organizations as Sexual Assault Awareness Month Awardees:

● Representative Tyler Clancy

● Officer Vinton Lovell, St. George Police Department

● Ned Searle, Director of the Domestic Violence Offender Treatment Board / Lifetime Government Partner

● Castleview Hospital Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Program

● Erin Anderson, CAPSA

● Beta Theta Pi, University of Utah

● Friends Against Family Violence, Vernal

● Hopkins Brewing Company

● Nathaniel Clark, Moab City

UCASA invites the community to join them in thanking the awardees and hearing about their inspiring work on Wednesday, April 17, in the Capitol Board Room at 11a.m.. More information on the awardees and the work they have done to support survivors in Utah will be shared at the Press Conference.

Liliana Olvera-Arbon says, “We are grateful to these individuals and organizations for all they have done to improve victim services throughout Utah. We recognize individuals and organizations from various different communities (medical, law enforcement, government, business, and nonprofit) because this work takes all of us working together as community members, professionals, and families to create a culture that supports survivors and that prevents sexual assault. We invite all community members to join us at the ceremony on Wednesday and to join us in our efforts towards ending sexual violence in Utah.”