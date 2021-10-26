Carbon County Chamber Spotlights Eastern Utah Women’s Health

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce‘s October luncheon was opened last Thursday with a business spotlight on Danielle Pendergrass and Eastern Utah Women’s Health. She began by thanking the chamber for spotlighting her and stated that her business is successful because other businesses are successful, stating that they all work together as a community.

“There’s really no bigger joy for me than to care for the women and girls in our community and work with all of the rest of you in doing that,” said Pendergrass.

She then said that they are all so intertwined that it makes her feel really good to say that she is from Carbon County. Eastern Utah Women’s Health also has a lot going on in the community, including a peer navigator program for teens and their peers to teach about consent, safe and healthy relationships, and other aspects concerning emotional growth in teens.

Pendergrass then informed all in attendance about other teachings for healthcare providers on sexual health education and the many grants that are in the works for various purposes. She closed by reminding attendees that this month is “pink October” and she hoped that all of the women enjoying the luncheon had gotten their mammogram this year.

Eastern Utah Women’s Health provides healthcare services for the women and girls of the community. The office recently relocated to 590 East 100 North, Suite 7, in Price. The office can be contact at (435) 637-0313.