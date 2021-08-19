Carbon County Employee Fundraiser Proceeds Presented to Domestic Violence Coalition

During the Carbon County Commission meeting on Wednesday evening, a presentation of the proceeds from the Carbon County Employees Fundraiser was given by Human Resources Director Rose Barnes.

This annual event was brought back in early June after a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Formerly known as the Mike Ballard Memorial Golf Tournament, this event has garnered funds to donate to a family or charity in need for many years.

This year, there were 32 teams with four players on each team for the golf tournament. Barnes remarked that it was a fun year, though they were a bit hesitant due the previous pandemic cancellation.

Barnes also informed the commissioners that everyone involved rose to the occasion. On the committee was Kellie Payne, Commissioners Tony Martines and Casey Hopes, Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood and his wife Emily, Debbie Worley, Ann Anderson, CJ McManus and more.

Barnes thanked everyone that donated and participated. This year was the 11th year of tradition and $23,847.69 was raised to donate.

“It’s a wonderful way for us to give back to the community,” said Barnes.

The check was then presented to the Domestic Violence Coalition of Carbon County, who stated that they have been able to do many small things, but the money will help them do more for more individuals. They also expressed their appreciation of being the 2021 recipients.