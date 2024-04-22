Carbon County Employees Shine in the Spotlight

Carbon County employees have been proving themselves very impressive lately, meaning a grouping of recognitions were in order. Human Resources Director Kellie Payne began these recognitions at the Wednesday evening commission meeting.

Payne opened the floor by turning the time to Republican Party Chair Tina Urbanik, who thanked the commission for having her in attendance on behalf of the party.

In March, the party hosted an event that was larger than any they have had thus far, with almost 340 attendees. This was hosted at the event center and there were many changes, ups and downs, and the party would like to recognize two of the employees of the Recreation Department.

They were Kristi Wilson and Aubrey Kirkwood, who did an outstanding job. They were flexible and went with the flow, and the party felt that they needed to be recognized. Cindi Curry and others at Balance Rock Eatery of Helper also wished to recognize the duo for their impressive work, bringing a collaboration between them and the Republican Party to donate the gift.

Next, Price City Police Officer Matt Montoya was welcomed to the podium to recognize Bill Heath and Jayden Tonc. Recently, a call came through to assist an elder male that had fallen. When Officer Montoya arrived, Heath and Tonc had witnessed what happened and rendered aide.

The elderly gentleman was bleeding heavily and the two already had him wrapped up, meaning that Officer Montoya did not have to do much. Every time Officer Montoya visits the commission, he speaks on the cooperation between departments and first responders. He said this is another example and it does not matter what department, as they all have the same job, and those two jumped in to act.

Heath was invited to remain at the podium, as Officer Montoya stated he was a hero times two. This time, Dave Varner was invited to join Heath, as they worked on another elderly gentleman that had suffered an episode while behind the wheel of his vehicle.

Heath was at the ambulance garage, close to the incident, and responded yet again though he was not on duty. When he arrived, he began performing CPR. Varner was coming down the road, saw this and stopped to help, along with two deputies at the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

Between the team of four, they were able to get early CPR going and the gentleman was breathing by the time he arrived at the hospital.

Upon accepting the recognition, Heath stated that the honor should really go toward the families of all first responders, as they are the ones that do not know where they go when the pager goes off.

Next, Shelley Wright from the Children’s Justice Center wished to recognize her staff. She stated that she did not know if many people in the community were aware that the center provides crisis care for children and families, but they are available 24 hours a day, 365 days of the week.

Wright said her staff is underpaid and under-appreciated, as they give a lot of care and a lot of time to the children, making them feel safe and protected while meeting their needs. Wright wished to spotlight how much she appreciates all of their hard work and all of the time they have put in, as well as the care and love they give to the children.

Finally, Andy Schmidt was highlighted for giving 34 years to the county road department. Beginning in June of 1989, Schmidt will be retiring this year. Road Dept. Supervisor Daniel Luke said that when a professional sports star retires, there’s a list of accolades. For Schmidt, in the past nearly 35 years, there’s no way to account for the miles of road he has repaired.

For the time he spent, he has been a very valuable teammate and the department is sad to see him go. They are going to miss his expertise and his hard work, though they are excited that after all these years, he will get to enjoy retirement.

Schmidt thanked the commission for the recognition and stated that he appreciated the county putting up with him.