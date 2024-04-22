Carbon County Fair Battle of the Bands

Carbon County Press Release

Experience the thrill of the Carbon County Fair’s newest addition, the Battle of the Bands on Friday, May 31, kicking off at 6 p.m. Five dynamic bands will take the stage, each delivering a thirty-minute set and the winning band will play at the end of the evening. The winning band will also receive a $1,500 contract to play on August 15 for the opening of the Helper Arts Festival. This opening concert will also serve as the last Price City Culture Connection event of the season.

A distinguished panel of three judges will assess the bands in categories such as Overall Performance, Musicianship, Audience Engagement, Stage Presence and Set List. Bands interested in participating are required to submit a $50 entry fee, which will be fully refunded along with a $400 participation fee on the night of May 31. With only five slots available, early registration is advised! Rest assured, bands unable to secure a spot will receive a full refund of their application fee.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there! Join us on Thursday, May 30 for a Kick-off Concert featuring a tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John at 7 p.m. Then, on Saturday, June 1, don’t miss the ticketed concert featuring Due West. The 2024 Carbon County Fair promises an array of thrilling events that you won’t want to miss!

Visit www.carbonutahfair.com today for more information and submit your application for the Battle of the Bands!