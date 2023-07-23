Carbon County Fair: Back in the Saddle

One of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s community spotlights for July was the Carbon County Fair. Organizers of this year’s fair were given time to speak during the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday.

Kourtney Cox, Carbon County Human Resources Assistant, and Aubrey Kirkwood, Carbon Events and Recreation Complex (CERCUT) Director, are both heavily involved in this year’s fair. The duo explained that there has not been a Carbon County Fair since 2019, and they are looking to make this year’s event bigger and better than ever.

The 2023 fair is scheduled for Aug. 10-12 and will span throughout the county’s fairgrounds complex. The event will feature a packed schedule with concerts, exhibits, competitions and even a rodeo. The family-friendly activities will offer something for everyone.

Thursday will kick off the fair with a bang as a free concert will feature country music star Charley Jenkins. This concert is in collaboration with Price City’s Culture Connection and will take place at the CERCUT amphitheater at 7 p.m. A cornhole tournament will also take place beginning at 7 p.m. behind the event center.

Friday will also be fun packed as Hypno Hick makes an appearance for a kids’ show at 3 p.m. He will continue to entertain with an adults show, which will still be family-friendly, at 5 p.m. in the CERCUT amphitheater. Utah’s Mounted Thunder will liven things up in the arena with a pre-show competition at 6 p.m. followed by the main event at 7 p.m. The Desert Wings RV Night Fly will round out the fun on Friday at dusk.

The activities will get rolling bright and early on Saturday morning with yoga on the softball field at 7 a.m. The Desert Wings RC Airshow and Fun Fly will begin at 7 a.m. and run through 3 p.m. Finish Line Promotions will also help kick off the morning with motocross races from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.

Not stopping there, CERCUT will oversee the 5K fun run, which is set to join the other activities by beginning at 7 a.m. Later that morning, the Cause for Paws Car Show will be on the CERCUT soccer field from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those that would like to enter a vehicle into the show are asked to bring a donation for the Carbon County Animal Shelter.

Saturday will also feature a variety of entertainment in the CERCUT amphitheater. This includes the AJB Broadcasting Talent Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fun will be capped off with a rodeo at the fairgrounds on Saturday night. The pre-show is slated for 6:30 p.m. while the main event will be at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate.

Of course, traditional fair favorites will be interspersed throughout the days, including vendors, food, exhibits, animals and more. Visit carbonutahfair.com for more information and a complete schedule of events.