Carbon County Hires Commercial Appraiser for 2024

During the Carbon County Commission meeting that was hosted on Wednesday evening, the commissioners addressed the consideration and possible approval of hiring a commercial appraiser for the 2024 tax year.

Commission Chair Casey Hopes stated that the county worked with the Utah State Tax Commission to discover who could fill this role, and Parkinson came highly recommended. Parkinson was in attendance during the meeting and stated that he works with smaller jurisdictions that do not have expertise in the office to do the evaluations.

There is a team of appraisers that work for Parkinson, and the need for the county is for someone to conduct the commercial work. Currently, there is nobody that works within the office that is able.

“We’re excited to work for you guys,” Parkinson stated.

In order to stay in compliance with the state while Carbon County Assessor Gillan Bishop goes through training, the commercial appraiser for the 2024 tax year was approved.