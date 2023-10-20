Utah State University Eastern Hosts Annual Legacy Dinner

USU Eastern Press Release

Community partners, alumni and former staff were in the spotlight at USU Eastern’s Legacy Dinner hosted at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center on the Price campus.

Observed annually to recognize and honor those who have made significant impacts at USU Eastern and within their communities, the Legacy Dinner brings together a cross section of leaders, residents and stakeholders to celebrate extraordinary contributions.

“What makes USU Eastern truly unique is its ability to adapt and evolve,” said USU Eastern Associate Vice President and Chief Campus Administrator Doug Miller. “Over the years, the institution has transformed itself to meet the changing needs of the community and the students it serves. New programs have been introduced, partnerships have been forged with local businesses and opportunities for experiential learning have expanded. This demonstrates a continued commitment to ensuring that students are not only equipped with knowledge, but also with the practical skills needed to thrive in an ever-changing world.”

The following individuals were honored at the event:

Giving Heart Award: Shelton and Sharon Wakefield

The Wakefields’ remarkable philanthropic efforts not only provide essential financial support for students pursuing a university education, but also elevate the quality of campus amenities and resources, creating an enriched learning environment for all.

Upon Their Shoulders Award: Michael M. King

Recognized for his excellent academic and administrative contributions, King returned to his College of Eastern Utah roots in 1996, succeeding his retired father as a biologist and teaching courses in ecology and environmental science. He also took on administrative roles, including biology department chair, dean of Arts and Sciences, provost/vice president for Academic Affairs and interim president, as well as playing a pivotal role in the CEU and Utah State merger.

Community Service Award: Valorie Marietti

Inspired by her son, Jace, who was diagnosed with Cockayne Syndrome, and a quest to provide him with the resources to live a full life, Marietti became a community force for action to help others in need. She has spearheaded more than 50 local fundraisers, raising $350,000 to help those who could not afford medical treatments. Marietti is also the director of Friends of the Helper Area nonprofit with a focus on building the equal access Helper Express Playground, director of Angel of Hope Statues, founder of Team Jace Medical Equipment Exchange, and has served through several boards and committee memberships, including the Boys and Girls Club, Spencer’s Wishes, Carbon County Chamber of Commerce, Share and Care Cokayne Syndrome Network, and Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Outstanding Alumni Award: Jared Haddock

Jared Haddock is a former College of Eastern Utah student body president. The tragic death of his son redirected his focus toward prioritizing family and dedicating his efforts to lasting initiatives. Teaming up with fellow CEU alumnus Mark Morely, Haddock launched Vertix, a nonprofit organization financing and constructing schools and orphanages in underserved areas across the U.S., Belize and Sierra Leone.

Also attending the event was new Utah State University President Elizabeth Cantwell, who echoed the Legacy Dinner’s theme of impacting communities through education.

“I firmly believe that a strong community is at the heart of any thriving institution,” Cantwell stated. “Strengthening our bonds with the diverse communities across Utah, we can better understand their unique needs and challenges to forge a brighter future. This is where statewide campuses, such as USU Eastern, come in as they play a pivotal role in higher education by promoting accessibility and inclusivity.”