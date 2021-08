Carbon County Jail Bookings August 23-29

NAME M D YR CHARGES RESIDENCE

THOMPSON, DUSTIN ALLAN 8 23 2021 WARRANT X7, RECEIVE/TRANSFER STOLEN VEHICLE MYTON

BOWMAN, KIMBERLY 8 24 2021 WARRANT ELMO

CORDOVA, JEREMY 8 24 2021 WARRANT ELMO

FLETCHER, SCOTT 8 24 2021 WARRANT CLEVELAND, UT

WATERS, BOBBY 8 25 2021 WARRANT X3 EAST CARBON

JUSTESEN, MEGAN MAXINE 8 25 2021 WARRANT PRICE

TRUJILLO, SAMMIE JOE 8 25 2021 WARRANT PRICE

WILSON, BROOKLYNN 8 25 2021 WARRANT X10 PRICE

KOURIANOS, CHRISTINA LEE 8 25 2021 INTOXICATION, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, ASSAULT ON HEALTH CARE PROVIDER PRICE

FERGUSON, RICHARD 8 25 2021 ASSAULT, INTERFERENCE W/ ARRESTING OFFICER, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, FAILURE TO DISCLOSE IDENTITY, INTOXICATION, DISORDERLY CONDUCT PRICE

WRIGHT, WENDY 8 26 2021 DISORDERLY CONDUCT PRICE

SHANNON, TYLER SCOTT 8 26 2021 DUI, DRIVING ON DENIED, FAIL TO OPERATE WITHIN A SINGLE LANE PRICE

ALI, ABDEEN ADAM MUHAMMED 8 26 2021 DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, LANE TRAVEL COLORADO

LANHAM, TERESA LYNN 8 26 2021 DUI PRICE

ROWLEY, DEREK 8 26 2021 WARRANT NEVADA

LOPEZ-HERNANDEZ, ARMANDO 8 27 2021 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IN THE PRESENCE OF CHILD, ASSAULT W/SUBSTANTIAL BODILY INJURY, WARRANT PRICE

MAYNES, RYAN 8 27 2021 24-HOUR COMMITMENT DRAPER

FRANCISE, ALISIA 8 27 2021 ASSAULT, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PRICE

MACLEAN, ANDREW 8 28 2021 DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, ALCOHOL RESTRICTED DRIVER, IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR REVOKED DL WELLINGTON

MERLEN, DENVER 8 28 2021 INTERRUPTION OF A COMMUNICATION DEVICE PRICE

PYNE, KENT 8 29 2021 STALKING (DV), VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER (DV) PRICE

HORAN, KRISTEN 8 29 2021 WARRANTS HELPER