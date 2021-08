Press Release

Carbon Dino Wesley King qualified to represent Team Utah at the National Little Britches Rodeo Association Finals held in Guthrie, Oklahoma on July 5-12.

King entered the finals sitting fourth in the rookie standings. After competing with 1,650 contestants, we walked away placing fifth. Little Britches Rodeo Association has competitors from all 50 states.

Wesley and his mom, Nikkie, would like to thank the community for its help and support.