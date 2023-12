Carbon County Jail Bookings December 11-17

SORENSEN, CLINT 12 11 2023 BURGLARY, CREDIT CARD FRAUD 46 HUNTINGTON

SORENSEN, AMIE 12 11 2023 BURGLARY, CREDIT CARD FRAUD 45 HUNTINGTON

ELLIS, REBECCA 12 11 2023 COMMITMENT 32 PRICE

WESTENSKOW, JUSTINE 12 11 2023 COMMITMENT 29 PRICE

YINGER, TONI 12 11 2023 WARRANT 30 WELLINGTON

TORREZ, ROGER 12 11 2023 AGGRAVATED ROBBRY, AGGRAVATED BURGLARY, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, THEFT -VALUE $1500-$4999 44 PRICE

THOMPSON, MICHAEL 12 12 2023 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 18 EAST CARBON

SALZETTI, MICHAEL 12 12 2023 POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X2, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, MANUFACTURE/ DELIVER PARAPHERNALIA 37 PRICE

GUERRERO, MARIENA 12 12 2023 ASSAULT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT 31 PRICE

LARSEN, MELLISA 12 13 2023 WARRANTS X 3 47 SALT LAKE CITY

SCHWAB, LESLIE 12 13 2023 WARRANT 56 PRICE

COWLES, SAMANTHA 12 14 2023 WARRANT 32 PRICE

RAUHALA, TREVOR 12 14 2023 WARRANT, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, MANUFACTURE/DELIVER DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON BY RESTRICTED, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE I/II/ANALOG 41 PRICE

BAWDEN, EVA 12 14 2023 ASSAULT(DV), INTOXICATION 42 OREM

HENDERSON, RANDALL 12 15 2023 WARRANT 33 PRICE

PERRY, CAMERON 12 15 2023 WARRANT 20 PRICE

PETERSON, PAUL 12 16 2023 DUI, FAILURE TO OPERATE IN A SINGLE LANE 58 WELLINGTON

KINROSS, HUNTER 12 17 2023 INTOXICATION, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, BURGLARY OF A DWELLING 23 PRICE

RUIZ, DAVID 12 17 2023 PROPERTY DAMAGE OR DESTRUCTION (DV), POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS WEAPON BY RESTRICTED PERSON, ASSAULT 28 PRICE