Emery Wrestlers Score Big at Christmas Clash Tournament

Photo by Kirk Christiansen

By Julie Johansen

Emery placed 11th with 111 points against 49 tough teams at the Christmas Clash Tournament at REAL Salt Lake over the weekend. Winning the varsity tournament was West Lake, with Canyon View in second and Spanish Fork in third.

Five of the Spartans entered the quarterfinals, including Dixon Peacock, Boden Christman and Hazen Meccariello, and two of them were finalists. Easton Thornley finished second and Monty Christiansen was the top wrestler in the 113-pound weight class. These grapplers defeated wrestlers from West Lake, Cyprus, Jordan, Kearns and Orem.

The JV squad also had a great score of 150 points, finishing seventh out of 53 teams. Damon Farley and Ty Christiansen placed second, while Trent Gilbert finished third. Placing sixth were Whit Weber, Rayden Ewell, Quirt Payne and Mason Thornley.