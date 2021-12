Carbon County Jail Bookings December 6-12

JEFFS, JAMES JOSHUA 12 6 2021 AGG ASSAULT (DV) 36 HELPER

WALTERS, ALCIA MONIQUE 12 6 2021 WARRANT 38 EAST CARBON

JENSEN, STACY 12 6 2021 ASSAULT (DV) 38 PRICE

FISHER, TRAVIS 12 7 2021 BENCH WARRANT 31 PRICE

HUNT, KAHILL 12 7 2021 WARRANT, UNLAWFUL DETENTION (DV), CRIMINAL MISCHIEF (DV), AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DV), DAMAGE COMMUNICATION DEVICE 26 EAST CARBON

MOYES, TRISTEN RYAN 12 8 2021 WARRANT X2, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHIN A CORRECTIONAL FACILITY X2 22

CEDILLO, OSCAR 12 9 2021 WARRANT X2 25 TEXAS

CARTER, RANDY 12 9 2021 DUI (ALCOHOL) 62 HELPER

MARX, DANIEL 12 10 2021 WARRANT, VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER 46 ST. GEORGE

PASSERELLA, TANNER 12 10 2021 72-HOUR HOLD, POSSESSION METH, POSSESSION PARAPHERNALIA 27 SPRING GLEN

RECORD, CHRISTOPHER 12 10 2021 WARRANT, DUI, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE, OPEN CONTAINER 30 PRICE

MCCORMACK, ERICH 12 10 2021 POSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, 72-HOUR HOLD 24 PRICE

ROMANO, JESUS 12 11 2021 FLEEING OR ELUDING, RECKLESS DRIVING, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY RESTRICTED PERSON 19 COLORADO

HERRERA, ALEXANDER 12 11 2021 POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA 20 COLORADO

HEADLEY, MCKAYLA 12 11 2021 72-HOUR HOLD, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA 22 PRICE

MITCHESON, MANUEL 12 11 2021 72-HOUR HOLD, DISTRIBUTION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X2, POSSESSION OF C/S X2, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA X2, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA 29 PRICE

ALLRED, ISAAC 12 11 2021 POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, USE OR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 37 CLEVELAND

SOTELO, MARIO 12 11 2021 POSSESSION WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF WEAPON BY RESTRICTED, WARRANTS X2 53 WEST VALLEY

JENSEN, SHAYLEE 12 11 2021 POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH), POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (HEROIN), USE OR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SUBOXONE) 28 PRICE