Lady Dinos Heat Up in Colorado

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Another week, another tournament for the Lady Dinos, who headed to Colorado over the weekend. Carbon had a great start against Palisade where the Dinos led by 10 points after the first quarter (14-4). Carbon put it away with a 20-2 third quarter and cruised on to a 53-18 win.

Maddy Orth was red hot, going 5-7 from the floor with a game-high 12 points. Defensively, the Dinos tallied 25 steals in the match led by Sydney Orth and Amiah Timothy with six apiece.

Friday’s contest was even more of a blow out. The Dinos blitzed Grand Junction 13-0 in the first quarter and led 30-6 by half. Carbon’s defensive prowess was on full display as the Dinos went on to win 47-7.

Maddy again led all scorers with 11 points to go along with her seven rebounds and five steals. Timothy added another 10 points while Stevie Oman tallied eight rebounds. Again, the Dinos totaled 25 steals on the night.

The final game was by far the toughest as the Dinos prepared to play a talented Fruita Monument team. Carbon got off to another hot start and went up 11-6 after the first quarter. The Dinos maintained their advantage into the break, 20-16, but the Wildcats stepped it up in the second half.

The third quarter flipped over to Fruita’s side as the Wildcats took a one-point lead into the fourth. Carbon regrouped, however, and broke loose with 17 points to bury the Wildcats 44-37.

The Orth sisters led the scoring for the Dinos with 11 points each while Sydney added another four steals. Timothy strung together another great game with her six points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Up next, the Dinos (6-3) have their final tournament of the year this weekend as they head to play Morgan (4-4) and Juan Diego (0-8).