Carbon County Jail Bookings February 19-25

COCA, OSCAR 2 19 2024 THEFT 39 PRICE

HERRERA, JOSE 2 19 2024 WARRANT 44 PRICE

BARNETT, ROYCE 2 20 2024 WARRANT 54 HOMELESS

BLACKHAM, STEPHAN 2 20 2024 WARRANT, POSS OF METH, POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 46 WELLINGTON

THEBEAU, JOSEF 2 20 2024 ASSAULT 21 PRICE

CEAL, DAVID 2 21 2024 POSS OF METH, POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 31 SUNNYSIDE

MELENDEZ, JESUS 2 21 2024 COURT HOLD 27 PRICE

LEFAVE, JONATHAN 2 21 2024 WARRANTS 47 TAYLORSVILLE

STEWART, CIERRA 2 21 2024 PROPERTY DAMAGE (DV), DV IN THE PRESENCE OF A CHILD 20 PRICE

PRICE, TRAVIS 2 21 2024 POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON BY A RESTRICTED PERSON, 72 HOUR HOLD 50 HOMELESS

POWELL, AARON 2 21 2024 WARRANT 45 PRICE

BROWN, MARVIN 2 21 2024 WARRANT 72 EAST CARBON

REVILL, ROBERT 2 22 2024 ASSAULT (DV) 21 EAST CARBON

JENSEN, WILLIAM 2 22 2024 72 HOUR HOLD 38 PRICE

ASHCRAFT, SHANNON 2 22 2024 WARRANT 32 PRICE

LISTER, SAMANTHA 2 22 2024 DRUG COURT HOLD 50 WEST JORDAN

GARCIA, JESSICA 2 22 2024 WARRANTS 32 PRICE

BEGAY, ISHMAL 2 22 2024 WARRANT 32 SHIPROCK

HUMPHREY, MIRANDA 2 22 2024 INTOXICATION 38 PRICE

BUNNA,DOUGLAS 2 23 2024 SPEEDING, FLEEING, RESISTING ARREST 49 WISCONSIN

SCHWAB, SARAH 2 23 2024 INTOXICATION 23 PRICE

VALENZUELA, JULIAN 2 23 2024 FALSE PERSONAL INFO TO POLICE, INTOXICATION, WARRANTS X3 23 PRICE

BAKER, CHALLISLEE 2 23 2024 WARRANTS X2 23 SALT LAKE

DALTON, PATRICIA 2 23 2024 WARRANT 51 SALT LAKE

PORTER, KARTRINA 2 23 2024 COMMITMENT 45 PRICE

ALLRED, KORY 2 24 2024 DUI, ALCOHOL RESTRICTED DRIVER, IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, INTERFERING WITH ARRESTING OFFICER, INPROPER LANE TRAVEL 26 PRICE

FUHHR, SAXON 2 24 2024 ASSAULT (DV), INTOXICATION,DAMAGE/INTERRUPT COMMUNICATION DEVICE 30 PRICE

LOWERY, THOMAS 2 24 2024 AGG ASSULT, SIMPLE ASSULT, UNLAWFUL DETENTION, RECKLESS DRIVING, DUI, INTERFERENCE WITH A PEACE OFFICER, POSS OF MARIJUANA, POSS OF PARAPHERNALIA 57 TEXAS

PONZINI, ANTHONY 2 24 2024 PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION , DV IN THE PRESENCE OF A CHILD X3 39 SPRING GLEN

SHULZ, DION 2 25 2024 ASSAULT DV, INTERUPTION OF A COMMUNICATION DEVICE, DV IN THE PRESENCE OF A CHILD X2, UNLAWFUL DETENTION 36 PRICE