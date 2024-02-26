Local Family to Sponsor Names on Angel of Hope Statue

Recently, a local family made a generous donation toward the Angel of Hope memorial, which is located at the Cliffview Cemetery in Price. Valorie Marietti, who spearheaded the placement of the statue, stated that Eddie Justesen was working for Price City Parks and Cemeteries at the time of his passing on Dec. 13 of 2023.

Following his passing, his wife Lara and their daughters LilyAnna and Journey, wished to honor his memory with a donation that would cover name placements on the statue. Those that have lost a loved one and would like to add their name can be sponsored by Justesen’s family, one name per family.

Those that are interested in taking advantage of this generous and heartfelt donation can contact Marietti for further information and availability details at (435) 820-8384.