Carbon County Jail Bookings February 26 – March 3

POSS OF METH, POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF METH, POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NOONE, CHRISTIE

ASSUALT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT AFTER REQUEST TO STOP

POSS OF STOLEN VEHICLE, POSS PARAPHERNALIA, OBSTRUCTED LICENSE PLATE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DL, POSS METH

REA, DAVID

2

28

2024

USE OR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

39