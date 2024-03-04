Carbon High School Hosts Junior Prom 2024 *Photo Gallery*

On Friday evening, the Dinos were dressed to the teeth for Carbon High School’s (CHS) 2024 Junior Prom.

The swanky event took place in the school’s gymnasium where prom goers, family members, friends and CHS staff gathered for the annual promenade. Each junior prom member, along with their escort, was introduced as they walked through the flower tunnel. Following the introduction, a choreographed dance commenced.

After the dance, the crowning of the 2024 prom royalty took place. The king’s court consisted of Cedric Johnson and Eddie Nelson while the queen’s court was represented by Gianna White and Maggie Hinkley. The 2024 prom queen was crowned Claire Rasmussen and prom king went to Sam Dart.

A parent’s dance followed quickly after the crowning. Afterward, all but the students and staff were escorted out of the gymnasium to allow the students to enjoy the rest of their evening.