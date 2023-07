Carbon County Jail Bookings July 17-23

STEELY, MEGAN 7 17 2023 TURN/STOP/CHANGE LANES WITH OUT SIGNAL, DOS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA 35 HELPER

POTTER, DEVON 7 17 2023 WARRANT 64 HUNTINGTON

LINDSEY, AUSTIN 7 18 2023 FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER, WARRANT X3 24 WELLINGTON

HOLT, JONATHAN 7 18 2023 BOP WARRANT, FAIL TO STOP AT COMMAND OF OFFICER, POSSESSION OF HEROIN, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA 32 PRICE

BASS, BRADLEY 7 18 2023 WARRANT 32 PRICE

BLACKETT, TERRY 7 18 2023 WARRANT 45 PRICE

OWEN, CHANCE 7 18 2023 WARRANT X2 31 PRICE

MENZIES, MERLETHA 7 18 2023 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 54 HELPER

GILES, JAMIE 7 19 2023 WARRANT 35 PRICE

WHITAKER, JULIE 7 19 2023 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 60 PRICE

SEAL, JOSHUA 7 19 2023 CHILD ABUSE WITH INJURY – INTENTIONAL 44 HELPER

VIGIL, BRYAN 7 20 2023 CIVIL WARRANT 41 PRICE

VIGIL, JEFF 7 20 2023 WARRANT 45 PRICE

WESTENSKOW, CODY 7 20 2023 CIVIL WARRANT 28 PRICE

DAVIS, NICHOLE 7 20 2023 WARRANT 30 PRICE

KOURIS, ALISHA 7 20 2023 WARRANT 47 LEHI

RUIZ, DAVID 7 20 2023 72-HOUR HOLD 27 PRICE

AXELGARD, KATELIN 7 20 2023 FORGERY, THEFT BY DECEPTION 33 HELPER

SAILORS, SHAWN 7 20 2023 WARRANT X2, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 43 PRICE

ATWOOD, RUBEN 7 21 2023 WARRANT 41 VERNAL

BALES, BRAD 7 21 2023 WARRANT X2 60 HOMELESS

ARINES, JOHN 7 21 2023 POSSESSION OF MUSHROOMS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, SPEEDING 24 CALIFORNIA

DENCH, RANDALL 7 21 2023 DUI, SPEEDING 33 COLORADO

POWELL, JESSICA 7 22 2023 WARRANT 34 HOMELESS

HADDEN, JACQUELYN 7 22 2023 WARRANT X 5 41 PRICE

TISHNER, QUAYDE 7 22 2023 WARRANT X2 30 PRICE

AXELGARD, DANA 7 22 2023 WARRANT X2 61 HOMELESS

CHEATHAM, JONAH 7 23 2023 INTOXICATION 44 LOUISIANA

GONZALEZ, ERIK 7 23 2023 DV IN THE PRESENCE OF A CHILD, INTERRUPTION OF COMMUNICATION DEVICE, VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER 29 PRICE

DIMICK, AUDREY 7 23 2023 WARRANT, USE OR POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OR USE OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 30 PRICE

RANGEL, KYLE 7 23 2023 WARRANT 32 PROVO

HERRERA, BRITTANY 7 23 2023 CIVIL BENCH WARRANT 33 PRICE