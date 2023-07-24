International Days Turns 42

Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Board President Lisa Mortenson (left) presents the community spotlight to Megan Marshall (middle) and Layne Miller (right).

During the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday, International Days was recognized as a community spotlight for June. Price City Councilman Layne Miller and Event Coordinator Megan Marshall spoke on the 42nd annual event.

Miller is the chair of the 2023 International Days Committee, but explained that a new council member chairs the event each year. While the council has a small role in the success of the event each year, Miller stressed that the city employees are the ones to be commended.

“It’s successful because the politicians don’t run International Days, the city employees do,” Miller said.

Marshall, while new to her position as Price City Event Coordinator this year, has been involved in the city’s celebrations for years. She is well-known for spearheading the city’s annual parades, and is the founder of the highly-successful Price City Renaissance Fair. Her background has bolstered her efforts in her new position, and she has worked in collaboration with the committee and city staff to make this year’s festival a success.

This year, International Days has been extended, offering more opportunities for fun. The event is slated for Aug. 2-5, with the fun begin kicked off with a carnival on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The carnival will open again on Thursday at 10 a.m., running through 9 p.m. that evening.

Thursday will also feature free swimming at the Desert Wave Pool from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. as well as a doubles disc golf tournament at 5:30 p.m. The opening ceremonies for the festival are slated for 7 p.m. at the Price City Peace Garden, followed by an outdoor concert.

Friday will feature the return of many popular events, including the kids’ parade at 9:45 a.m. The parade will end at Castleview Hospital’s Kids’ Day at 10 a.m., while the carnival will reopen at 12 p.m. Food, games and vendors will pack Washington Park from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with live entertainment beginning at 4 p.m.

Also on Friday, free swim will continue at the Desert Wave Pool from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. A cornhole tournament will get underway at 7 p.m., which is also when the burnout contest will kickoff at the Peace Garden. The evening will be capped off with the streaming of “Super Mario Bros.” at Pioneer Park beginning at 9:15 p.m.

On Saturday, the activities will begin bright and early with free breakfast in Washington Park from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. A disc golf tournament is slated for 8 a.m. at USU Eastern while the grand parade down Price City’s Main Street will be at 10 a.m.

The fun will continue at Washington Park with food, games and vendors from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the carnival and live entertainment from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. A car show will be open to spectators at Pioneer Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well.

Moving toward the evening, a pickleball tournament is slated for 7 p.m. while the city’s first ever drone show is scheduled for 9 p.m. The festival will be capping off with a showing of “Top Gun” at Pioneer Park at 9:15 p.m.

For more information on International Days, including registration links and a full schedule, please click here.