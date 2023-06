Carbon County Jail Bookings June 12-18

BUCK, JESSICA 6 12 2023 COMMITMENT 35 PRICE

TIMOTHY, RANDOLPH 6 12 2023 WARRANT HELPER

COOPER, RUTH 6 12 2023 WARRANT 36 WELLINGTON

FRIESON, DEANNE 6 12 2023 INTERFERENCE WITH ARRESTING OFFICER, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS 33 WELLINGTON

RUDD, BENJAMIN 6 13 2023 WARRANT 33 PRICE

TAYLOR, DANNY 6 13 2023 WARRANT 63 DUCHESNE

CRITCHLOW, SETH 6 13 2023 VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER, COMMUNICATION HARRASMENT 42 HELPER

SHIELDS, AUSTIN 6 14 2023 WARRANT 22 PRICE

DETTMAR, CRAIG 6 14 2023 72-HOUR HOLD 32 PRICE

LUNDELL, CAROL 6 14 2023 ABUSE OF AN ELDERLY ADULT 70 PRICE

CLOWARD, DARREN 6 15 2023 WARRANT 53 HELPER

SADLIN, TEDDY 6 15 2023 ASSAULT DV 50 WELLINGTON

CASTANUELA, ORLANDO 6 15 2023 POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT, IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION, OPEN CONTAINER, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED 47 PRICE

DAVIS, ANDREW 6 16 2023 4 WARRANTS 45 PRICE

KEELE, RANDY 6 16 2023 WARRANT 55 HELPER

WARDLE, KIMBERLY 6 16 2023 WARRANT X2 61 PRICE

MONTOYA, DUSTIN 6 17 2023 RECEIVE OR TRANSFER A STOLEN VEHICLE X2, POSSESSION W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE C/S X4, POSSESSION OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON BY A RESTRICTED PERSON, POSSESSION OF C/S, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA 41 PRICE

LANGSTAFF, TAYLOR 6 17 2023 WARRANT 25 PRICE

THOMPSON, ALANA 6 17 2023 DUI, 72-HOUR HOLD 45 HELPER

AXELGARD, KATELIN 6 17 2023 PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION 33 WELLINGTON

AXELGARD, CHRISTIAN 6 17 2023 PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION 32 PRICE