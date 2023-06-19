Fuller Center Bike Adventure Group Makes Strides in Community Service

Press Release

Castle Country Fuller Center for Housing hosted the Fuller Center Bike Adventure group last week in Emery and Carbon counties.

The Bike Adventure rides nationwide to support the Fuller Center for Housing’s efforts to end poverty housing worldwide. The group was welcomed and accommodated through the generous efforts in both Carbon and Emery counties.

Emery County Commissioners provided the recreation center for their accommodations and Castle Dale City Council offered the park for their use on Wednesday, June 13 when they arrived. Pinnacle High School hosted the group for two nights with the assistance of Carbon County Recreation.

During their stay, they worked alongside local Castle Country Fuller Center volunteers and completed two days of their “Build Day” program to assist a special senior couple with exterior home repair and major yard cleanup.

The 25 members of the Bike Adventure group are from all over the United States and they have never met each other before this trip. Their ages ranged from 19 to 71. Many were from the East Coast and had never been to the West before. This group is an inspiration and their selfless service is a true testament to their commitment and belief that everyone deserves decent housing.

Castle County Fuller Center for Housing is grateful for this opportunity to host the Bike Adventure Group and share this experience of true community service. “Many hands make light work” and the project was an overwhelming success. The weather was the only deterrent to completing the project. Painting the house was not done and will have to be done with the help of local volunteers.

Castle Country Fuller Center for Housing is a faith-based community organization. If you are willing to help us with this project or would like to become involved with Castle Country Fuller Center for Housing, please contact our office at (435) 637-9701 and leave a message, visit our Facebook page or our website at castlecountryfuller.org, or email us at castlecountryfuller@gmail.com.