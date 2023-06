Carbon County Jail Bookings June 5-11

LINDEN, LEANY 6 5 2023 WARRANTS X2 23 PRICE

CALL, BRET 6 5 2023 WARRANT 53 CLEARFIELD

BROWN, MARVIN 6 5 2023 WARRANT 45 EAST CARBON

ARRIOLA, RICARDO 6 5 2023 TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE, FAILURE TO STOP AT COMMAND OF LAW ENFORCEMENT, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, INTERFERENCE WITH PEACE OFFICER, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, OPEN CONTAINER, LITTERING 46 NEW MEXICO

LEMON, JERRY 6 6 2023 30-DAY COMMITMENT 34 PRICE

DAVIES, BRANDON 6 6 2023 SEXUAL BATTERY (DV), DAMAGE PROPERTY (DV), INTOXICATION 44 PRICE

OBERG, EMILY 6 6 2023 WARRANT 26 CASTLE DALE

JONES, PETER 6 7 2023 WARRANT x2 36 WEST VALLEY

HOLCOMB, RONALD 6 7 2023 72-HOUR HOLD, UNLAWFUL SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH A MINOR, DEALING IN MATERIALS HARMFUL TO MINOR, SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR, TAMPERING WITH A WITNESS 31 PRICE

SHEPHERD, SAMANTHA 6 8 2023 WARRANT 21 PRICE

CLEVELAND, CHRISTOPHER 6 8 2023 INTOXICATION 31 PRICE

LEANY, ZACHARY 6 8 2023 WARRANTS 22 WEST VALLEY

BENOIT, KARLA 6 9 2023 DRIVING ON DENIED 49 PRICE

HANES, SYLVIA 6 9 2023 WARRANT 54 PRICE

FREEMAN, MALCOLM 6 9 2023 COMMITMENT 32 PRICE

JOHNSON, MICHAEL 6 9 2023 BURGLARY AND THEFT 41 SUNNYSIDE

COLLINS, ROSIE 6 9 2023 WARRANT 56 EAST CARBON

FORD, AJ 6 9 2023 POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE X3 37 PRICE

FORD, JOANNE 6 9 2023 72-HOUR HOLD 58 MYTON

PIERUCCI, ALISHA 6 10 2023 FAILURE TO REMAIN AT THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT, DUI-DRUGS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA 33 PRICE

PORTER, KATRINA 6 10 2023 DUI WITH PASSENGER UNDER 16, DUI, CARRYING A DANGEROUS WEAPON WHILE INTOXICATED, FAILURE TO OPERATE IN SINGLE LANE, FAILURE TO PROVIDE CHILD RESTRAINT DEVICE FOR CHILD < 8 YRS 44 PRICE