2 Emery Rodeo Athletes Will Represent Utah at Nationals

By Julie Johansen

The Utah High School Rodeo Finals came to an end on Saturday, June 10, following the first and second go and the final short go.

Making it to the short go for the Emery rodeo team were Race Gordon and Stace Gilbert (team roping), Will Jeffs (steer wrestling), Kinlie Jensen (goats and breakaway), Dalton Allred (bulls), Shaynee Fox (goats), Monty Christiansen (reining cow horse), and Ryter Ekker, Braylea Conover, and Jalynn Fox (rifle shoot).

Three Carbon team members also competed in the short final go, including Ean Ellis (tie down), Shalako Gunter (trap shoot) and Kashley Rhodes (rifle shoot).

Two Emery rodeo team members placed in the top four in their respective sports and will represent Utah at Nationals in Gillette, Wyoming in July, including Ekker and Christiansen. Ekker placed third overall and will be competing in the light rifle shoot. Christiansen competed in the reining cow horse, where he placed fourth.

National team members are chosen by their performance scores in all three of the final performances, the points they brought to state from the year’s competition, an average score plus bonus points.