Carbon County Jail Bookings May 10-16

NAME M D YR CHARGES RESIDENCE

SHINN, MICHAEL 5 10 2021 COMMITMENT PRICE

FAIRLEY, PARRIS 5 10 2021 HOLD FOR COURT MISSISSIPPI

FRANKLIN, JOSHUA 5 10 2021 WARRANT, ITEMS PROHIBITED IN A CORRECTIONAL FACILITY HELPER

FRIESON, DEANNA 5 10 2021 DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, OPERATING VEHICLE WITHOUT INSURANCE, NO VALID LICENSE, FAILED TO REGISTER OR EXPIRED REGISTRATION PRICE

BUTKOVICH, JOHN 5 11 2021 72-HOUR HOLD, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA PRICE

BAUER, JORDAN 5 11 2021 WARRANTS X2 HOMELESS

ALDABA, JOSE 5 11 2021 COMMITMENT PRICE

GOCHIS, COLTON 5 11 2021 DESTRUCTION OF PROTECTED WILDLIFE X 2 PAYSON

VALDEZ, WHITNEY 5 11 2021 RESISTING ARREST, ASSAULT ON A PEACE OFFICER PRICE

BURDICK, KEITH 5 11 2021 WARRANT WELLINGTON

CHATWIN, WILLIAM 5 12 2021 ASSAULT X2, DISORDERLY CONDUCT HERRIMAN, UT

BASSO, MELYSSA 5 12 2021 WARRANT PRICE

ONSTOTT, ROBERT 5 13 2021 WARRANT, POSSESSION METH, POSSESSION MARIJUANA, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE WELLINGTON

TAYLOR, KELLY 5 13 2021 INTOXICATION, THREAT OF VIOLENCE PRICE

MCINTYRE, LAURA 5 14 2021 WARRANT X2, POSSESSION OF HEROIN, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE SALT LAKE CITY

DEES, PRESTON 5 14 2021 3-DAY COMMITMENT PRICE

GUTIERREZ, DOMINIC 5 14 2021 72-HOUR HOLD, UNSAFE LANE TRAVEL, DUI PRICE

EASTIN, DOUGLAS 5 14 2021 3-DAY COMMITMENT PRICE

ELLINGTON, TROY 5 15 2021 WARRANTS X3 PRICE

FERGUSON, RYAN 5 15 2021 WARRANTS X2 SUNNYSIDE

GALLUCCI, LAURIE 5 15 2021 VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER PRICE

VALDEZ, WHITNEY 5 16 2021 POSSESSION OF C/S, USE OR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, DRIVE ON SUSPENDED LICENSE PRICE

STEELY, MEGAN 5 16 2021 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, DISORDERLY CONDUCT ORANGEVILLE

DURAN, DEZTINEE 5 16 2021 WARRANT X2 PRICE

ROBINSON, DENISE 5 16 2021 WARRANT PRICE

LACOTTA, SHYANN 5 16 2021 WARRANT PRICE

MOGENSEN, TYCEE 5 16 2021 POSS OF HEROIN, ITEMS PROHIBITED, POSS OF PARAPHERNALIA PRICE

HULLINGS, DAVID 5 16 2021 DRIVING ON SUSPENDED PRICE