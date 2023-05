Carbon County Jail Bookings May 22-28

SOPHIA, MCKNDRICK 5 22 2023 72-HOUR HOLD PENDING RIM SANCTION 35 PRICE

TAYLOR, MCKENZIE 5 22 2023 COMMITMENT 44 PRICE

GUYMON, BRANDI 5 22 2023 WARRANTS x2 38 PRICE

WOODEN, DAYLE 5 23 2023 POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA 67 PRICE

KOBE, FAITH 5 23 2023 WARRANT X2 21 PRICE

THOMPSON, DUSTIN 5 24 2023 WARRANT 34 VERNAL

STUBBS, CRYSTAL 5 24 2023 ASSAULT DV, DV IN THE PRESENCE OF A CHILD X3, PROPERTY DAMAGE DV, WARRANT 33 PRICE

PERLA, DAKOTA 5 24 2023 LEAVING THE SCENE OF ACCIDENT WITH PROPERTY DAMAGE, ACCIDENT INVOLvING INJURY, RECKLESS DRIVING, OPEN CONTAINER 22 CASTLE DALE

JACKSON, JOHN 5 25 2023 WARRANT 49 PRICE

CUNNINGHAM, JESSICA 5 25 2023 WARRANT 37 MIDVALE

MOWER, RON 5 25 2023 RECKLESS DRIVING, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA/SPICE 46 ORANGEVILLE

DAVIS, DAKOTA 5 25 2023 INTERFERENCE WITH ARRESTING OFFICER, INTOXICATION, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF MINOR X8, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – LOSS <$500 22 PRICE

JACKSON, KACIE 5 26 2023 WARRANTS 48 PROVO

PETERSON, KYLE 5 26 2023 WARRANT, ASSAULT (DV), POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 50 PRICE

LINE, ZACHARY 5 26 2023 COMMITMENT 32 PRICE

ARNO, DAVID 5 27 2023 INTOXICATION 50 EAST CARBON

BLAKE, RANDY 5 27 2023 POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X4, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, WARRANT 59 OGDEN

HANSEN, TYZEK 5 27 2023 POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X4, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, WARRANTS 40 BRIGHAM CITY

PILLING, MICHAEL 5 28 2023 DUI, IMPROPER LANE TRAVEL 46 PRICE

BRISCOE, ADAM 5 28 2023 EMERGENCY REPORT INTERFERENCE, INTOXICATION 37 PRICE

MILLER, NATHAN 5 28 2023 ASSAULT DV, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF DV, INTOXICATION, THREATS OF VIOLENCE 30 PRICE

ANDERSON, COLBY 5 28 2023 WARRANT 47 PRICE

MILLER, NATHEN 5 28 2023 WITNESS TAMPERING, PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION 30 PRICE