Semi Truck Fire Spreads on Highway 6

Local authorities were busy on Memorial Day as a semi truck caught fire Monday afternoon. Multiple agencies were paged to the scene as the fire spread from the semi to nearby brush.

The blaze was reported 12:45 p.m. as authorities were paged to the fire on Highway 6. The flames had fully engulfed the cab and eventually spread to create a small brush fire.

Fire crews from Wellington, Price, Helper and East Carbon responded to the scene. With their combined efforts, the responding crews were able to extinguish the fire safely. No injuries were reported.

“We appreciate the hard work that was put in,” the Wellington City Fire Department shared.