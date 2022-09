Carbon County Jail Bookings September 18-25

BUDGE, JAKOB 9 19 2022 ASSAULT, RETALIATION AGAINST A WITNESS, VICTIM OR INFORMANT 18 PRICE

SWEARINGEN, PATIENCE 9 19 2022 72-HOUR HOLD 22 PRICE

VILLALOBOS, ADOLFO 9 19 2022 COMMITMENT 44 PRICE

MARVIDIKIS, JOSHUA 9 19 2022 POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF HEROIN, 72-HR HOLD 32 HELPER

PERKINS, JOSHUA 9 19 2022 DUI 22 PRICE

SHIELDS, AUSTIN 9 20 2022 72-HOUR HOLD, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 22 PRICE

IRIZARRY, SHANNON 9 20 2022 DUI, LANE TRAVEL, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DL, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF HEROIN, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA 45 ALBUQUERQUE, NM

TITCOMB, JARED 9 20 2022 POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA 27 SPANISH FORK

DURAN, DEZTINEE 9 20 2022 WARRANTS X3 30 PRICE

FEICHKO, KIP 9 21 2022 VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER 20 PRICE

TOMADAKIS, JOHN 9 21 2022 COMMITMENT 52 PRICE

QUINTANA, ALVINO 9 21 2022 72-HOUR HOLD 46 PRICE

MILLER, RAELIEGH 9 21 2022 INTOXICATION 21 HELPER

MARAKIS, JENNIFER 9 21 2022 WARRANT 53 PRICE

BENSON, NICOLE 9 22 2022 POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF HEROIN 41 PRICE

TAYLOR, TY 9 22 2022 72-HOUR HOLD 28 PRICE

ROBERTSON, ROY 9 23 2022 WARRANTS 53 PRICE

WEST, TERRI 9 23 2022 WARRANT 61 PRICE

MITCHELL, ASHLEY 9 23 2022 DRUG COURT COMMITMENT 30 PRICE

PETERSON, RICHARD 9 24 2022 POSSESSION OF STOLEN VEHICLE, RETAIL THEFT, FAILURE TO IDENTIFY, FAILURE TO RESPOND TO OFFICER’S SIGNAL TO STOP, FALSE PERSONAL INFO, INTERFERENCE WITH A PEACE OFFICER, OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE 35 TAYLORSVILLE

YEATS, JASON 9 25 2022 POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, DUI 44 WASHINGTON