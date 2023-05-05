Carbon County Lead EMT Named Employee of the Month

The May Employee of the Month for Carbon County was presented by Kourtney Cox of the county’s human resources department during the commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening.

This month, the honor went to Scott Barney, who is the Lead EMT with the Carbon County Ambulance. Barney has been employed since November of 2001, giving over 21 years of service to the county and community. He was nominated by Zack Wise, and Cox welcomed him to the podium to speak.

Wise stated that he nominated Barney as he is the definition of a mentor and a leader. He always goes above and beyond in every aspect of his job and not only provides excellent care, but compassion to patients and fellow employees as well. Wise stated that he sees strength, compassion and the desire to serve in Barney, who is always willing to cover calls, swap a shift, or sit and talk.

Wise told the commissioners that he has been through a lot with Barney and knows that he has his back and will always support him. He expressed his appreciation for Barney and everything that he does. Wise then explained that Barney has been involved with at least two critical calls this year and was the calm in the storm and the hand to hold.

Barney’s job is to provide comfort in people’s worst, and sometimes last, moment. “There is nobody that deserves to be recognized as much as Scott Barney,” said Wise.

Barney thanked the commission, stating that he appreciated the award and would like to thank everybody present and especially those that he works with, as he works with a great group of individuals that he calls family. Barney said they stand behind him, and he behind them.

“I guess you could say I love them all,” concluded Barney. “Thank you.”