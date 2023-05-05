Fundraiser Approaching for Mayall, O’Keefe Families

Press Release

FUNDRAISER EVENT MAYALL & O’KEEFE FAMILIES

O.K. ANDERSON PARK Green River, Utah

Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m.

Our community lost two of our first responders in a tragic accident, and the Mayall and O’Keefe families lost their fathers, husbands, and sons. Stephen Mayall and Shawn O’Keefe served their community, and the Green River Gun Club, the Green River Medical Center, and the Green River Fire Department have decided to come together to honor these men with a benefit luncheon and raffle at the city park.

ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TO THE CHILDREN OF THE DECEASED.

Food will be first come, first served and will start at 11 a.m. There will be activities for children, including bouncy houses, games, cornhole, etc. The raffle will begin at 1 p.m. Lots of amazing items will be raffled off, including a sunset flight for two from Redtail Aviation, jump from Skydive Moab, 200 gallons of propane from AmeriGas, a Browning X-Bolt Max 6.5 PRC and more!

The raffle will be followed by a kids’ .22 balloon shoot at 2 p.m., and a trap shoot at the Green River Shooting Sports Park. All funds raised will be donated to the Mayall and O’Keefe children, who range from five to 12 years old. We hope to see everyone there!

Raffle tickets are $5 for a single ticket, or 3 for $10. We are still accepting raffle donations at this time. For more information, please contact Kimarie Fluckey (435) 609-9896, Landen Fluckey (775) 385-1044 or Lance Erwin (435) 210-8131 to purchase tickets.